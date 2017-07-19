CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Cops: Steak ‘n Shake Customer Threatened Shooting Over Bad Sandwich

July 19, 2017 5:09 PM

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WWJ/AP) – Police in suburban Cleveland say a fast-food restaurant customer angry about the way his sandwich tasted and looked threatened to shoot somebody over it.

The South Euclid Police Department reported receiving a call Tuesday about a man storming into the Steak ‘n Shake “acting crazy,” yelling that had a gun and was going to shoot someone.

Police say the 20-year-old man entered the restricted area of the kitchen to “deal” with who he suspected prepared his food, complaining that the egg on his sandwich was runny and slimy and looked like spit.

The man, who police say did not have a gun, remained in custody Wednesday awaiting a court appearance on an aggravated menacing charge. His name has not yet been released.

On department Facebook page, police posted tips for better ways to deal with restaurant dissatisfaction. They are:

1. Remain calm
2. Act Rational
3. Don’t make comments you will regret later
4. Don’t take matters into your hands
5. When the police arrive be cooperative

Police added in the post that they don’t take special orders at “hotel SEPD.”

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

