Beacon Park Opens In Detroit With Fanfare, Programs Galore

(WWJ) A new park opened in Detroit Thursday, and it’s not just any old park — Beacon Park features illuminated artwork, music, and unique features like giant seesaws that numerous people can pile on.

WWJ City Beat Reporter Vickie Thomas talked to Mayor Mike Duggan at the grand opening, and he called it one of the most beautiful parks in the city.

“I think the Grand River corridor has enormous potential in the city, I think it could be the next big area for redevelopment right out in the neighborhoods. And with Beacon Park opening, there’s now a beautiful entrance from downtown out to the community and along Grand river.”

As kids danced and families played, the mayor said the park at Grand River and Cass is a far cry from what it used to be.

“This was one ugly fence with barbed wire around it that you didn’t even want to look at,” Duggan said.

Now it’s 1.5 acres of green space with a restaurant, concert venue and light features that will host up to 600 events this year. Programming will be funded with $1.5 million from the DTE foundation.

Truckloads of flowers and plants were planted on the site and the restaurant geared up with salads, sandwiches and treats that diners can eat in-hour or out in the grass.

The grand opening celebration continues through Sunday with free concerts, light-up seesaws, a light show, Detroit’s first night market and food trucks galore. Get details on programs HERE.