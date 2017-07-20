Report: Chester Bennington Of Linkin Park Commits Suicide On Chris Cornell’s Birthday

(WWJ) Two months after writing an open Twitter letter to pal Chris Cornell, who committed suicide in a Detroit hotel room in May, Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington also reportedly killed himself.
TMZ is reporting Bennington, 41, was found dead by hanging at about 9 a.m. Thursday in his home in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County.
Today would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday, and his friend’s untimely death obviously weighed heavily on Bennington’s mind. Here’s what he had to say on Twitter.
Bennington was married, with six children from his two wives.
He allegedly struggled with drug an alcohol throughout his life and revealed at one point he had been abused as a child.