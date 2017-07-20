Report: Chester Bennington Of Linkin Park Commits Suicide On Chris Cornell’s Birthday

July 20, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington

(WWJ) Two months after writing an open Twitter letter to pal Chris Cornell, who committed suicide in a Detroit hotel room in May, Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington also reportedly killed himself.

TMZ is reporting Bennington, 41, was found dead by hanging at about 9 a.m. Thursday in his home in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County.

Today would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday, and his friend’s untimely death obviously weighed heavily on Bennington’s mind. Here’s what he had to say on Twitter.

Bennington was married, with six children from his two wives.

He allegedly struggled with drug an alcohol throughout his life and revealed at one point he had been abused as a child.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch