Danielle Stislicki’s Mother Offers Thanks For Search, Says ‘Hearts Are Heavy’

(WWJ) The mother of missing Danielle Stislicki is asking the public to help bring her daughter home eight months after she disappeared.

In her Facebook post, Ann Stislicki also thanks all the people and agencies who were involved in Wednesday’s search for Danielle at Hines Park in Livonia. There were over 150 law enforcement officers, including the FBI, county sheriffs, local police and K-9 units combing the park for about six hours.

They turned up nothing, though Farmington Hills Chief Chuck Nebus tipped his hand that they’re looking for a body, and not a missing woman. He urged the public to keep an eye out for suitcases, garbage bags, trunks and things of that nature that look suspicious.

Ann Stislicki also asked that communities look for things that don’t look right in their neighborhoods and report them to police. She added the family’s hearts are heavy, but they will lean on each other to continue their next steps in the process.

Despite executing more than 60 search warrants since December, police have found no signs of Stislicki. Hundreds of tips have been submitted by the public, but now police are asking for action.

“It’s just very common that sometimes when a criminal would dispose of a body that could be in a bag, in a suitcase, it could be covered up with a tarp, anything like that,” Nebus said before the search. ”

So we’d just like the public, when people are outdoors and they’re hiking and recreating and out by the water, just to be alert or those kinds of things.”