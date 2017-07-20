Driver Crashes Into Parked Car, House After Speeding Away From Police

DETROIT (WWJ) – A high-speed police chase overnight ended with a crash on Detroit’s west side, and the driver under arrest.
Michigan State Police say troopers attempted to stop an SUV around 3 a.m. Thursday in the area of 8 Mile Road and Schaefer, but the driver apparently had other ideas and hit the gas.
Troopers gave chase, reaching speeds of 90 miles an hour at one point. But the chase didn’t go too far — the driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a car parked in a driveway, then struck a house on Freeland Street.
After the crash the driver tried to make a run for it, but state troopers won the foot race. At that point, the man was taken into custody.
Police say no one was injured during the incident.
Charges are pending.