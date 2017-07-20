Elderly Man Guilty Of Resisting Arrest That Left Him Hurt

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – A jury has convicted an 84-year-old northern Michigan bar owner of resisting arrest during a traffic stop by Michigan State Police that left him injured.
Larry Sevenski stood as the jury returned its verdict Thursday, concluding a two-day trial.
The felony charge is punishable by up to two years in prison. A sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 24.
Troopers said that after they stopped Sevenski on March 17 for failing to signal a turn, he stepped out of his vehicle, approached their patrol car and raised a fist to 28-year-old Trooper Brock Artfitch. Artfich tackled Sevenski, leaving the man hospitalized with a broken arm and bloodied nose.
Sevenski claimed the troopers were staking out his bar, Larry’s Seven-Ski Inn, to catch drunken drivers on St. Patrick’s Day.
