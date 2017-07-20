CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Elderly Man Guilty Of Resisting Arrest That Left Him Hurt

July 20, 2017 8:06 PM

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – A jury has convicted an 84-year-old northern Michigan bar owner of resisting arrest during a traffic stop by Michigan State Police that left him injured.

Larry Sevenski stood as the jury returned its verdict Thursday, concluding a two-day trial.

The felony charge is punishable by up to two years in prison. A sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 24.

Troopers said that after they stopped Sevenski on March 17 for failing to signal a turn, he stepped out of his vehicle, approached their patrol car and raised a fist to 28-year-old Trooper Brock Artfitch. Artfich tackled Sevenski, leaving the man hospitalized with a broken arm and bloodied nose.

Sevenski claimed the troopers were staking out his bar, Larry’s Seven-Ski Inn, to catch drunken drivers on St. Patrick’s Day.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

