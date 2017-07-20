Barricaded Gunman Situation Ends Peacefully In Northeast Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man who barricaded himself inside a northeast Detroit home following an apparent domestic incident has surrendered to police.
The man gave himself up just before 9 a.m. Thursday, about two hours after he barricaded himself inside of a home on Lantz Street, near Outer Drive and Van Dyke. He has been taken to the hospital for observation.
Police responded to the home after receiving a report of possible domestic violence. When they arrived, a woman was able to get out of the home safely, but the man refused to come out. Officers called for backup and surrounded the home when it was discovered that the man was armed.
An investigation is ongoing.
