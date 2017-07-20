Lodge Freeway Closing This Weekend For Bridge Demolition

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you were planning to use the Lodge Freeway in Detroit this weekend, you might need a detour.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says northbound and southbound M-10 will be closed between I-75 and Jefferson Avenue so crews can demolish the pedestrian bridge over the freeway near Fort Street.

The closure is expected shut down around 9 p.m. Friday, July 21 and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, July 24.

Ramps that will also be closed include:

• Northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to southbound M-10 ramps

• Northbound M-10 ramp to northbound I-75

• Northbound M-10 ramp to southbound I-75 (will reopen by late August)

• The northbound I-75 ramp to northbound M-10 (will reopen this fall)

DETOURS

M-10:

• Northbound M-10 traffic will be detoured via Jefferson Avenue, northbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, northbound I-75, and westbound M-8 to northbound M-10.

• Southbound M-10 traffic will be detoured to northbound I-75, then southbound I-375 to Jefferson Avenue.

M-10/I-75 ramps:

• Northbound I-75 traffic headed for northbound M-10 is currently being detoured to westbound M-8 to northbound M-10

• Southbound I-75 traffic heading for southbound M-10 will be detoured to southbound I-375 to Jefferson Avenue.

• Northbound M-10 traffic heading for southbound I-75 will be detoured to westbound I-94, then westbound I-96 to northbound/southbound I-75.

MDOT says closing these lanes and ramps will provide workers with safe, protected work zones and provide motorists with the safest route possible through the area.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.