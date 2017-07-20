Man Convicted Of Murder In Woman’s Slaying On College Campus

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) – A man has been convicted of murder in the slaying of a 34-year-old homeless woman on the Grand Rapids Community College campus in western Michigan.
A Kent County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday found 20-year-old Marcus Bivins guilty of first-degree murder in the April 2006 killing of Jeanne Huntoon, who was beaten and stabbed to death. The former Muskegon woman’s body was found near bushes at the school.
Bivins faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole when sentenced Aug. 16.
Authorities have called the attack a random assault. Defense lawyer John Grace said Bivins heard voices and asked jurors find him not guilty by reason of insanity.
