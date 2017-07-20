Man Convicted Of Murder In Woman’s Slaying On College Campus

July 20, 2017 6:02 AM

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) – A man has been convicted of murder in the slaying of a 34-year-old homeless woman on the Grand Rapids Community College campus in western Michigan.

A Kent County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday found 20-year-old Marcus Bivins guilty of first-degree murder in the April 2006 killing of Jeanne Huntoon, who was beaten and stabbed to death. The former Muskegon woman’s body was found near bushes at the school.

Bivins faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole when sentenced Aug. 16.

Authorities have called the attack a random assault. Defense lawyer John Grace said Bivins heard voices and asked jurors find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch