Marisa Miller Is A ‘Supermodel And Beer Lover’ [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

When I think of beer, I think of the big brands and how people seem to love craft beers.

I usually don’t think of Natural Light, but that thought process will change after seeing supermodel Marisa Miller is the spokesmodel.

Miller posted a clip to her Instagram account, in which she said, “My name might be Miller, but I prefer to act natural, Natural Light, that is.”

My name might be Miller, but I prefer to act NATURAL — @naturallightbeer that is! Cheers! #Miller4Natty #nattypartner #spon A post shared by Marisa Miller (@marisamiller) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

She has appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, was number one on the Maxim’s hot 100 and FHM’s sexiest woman in the world poll.

Below are some of Miller’s finer Instagram posts.

Behind the scenes with @victoriassecret #tbt A post shared by Marisa Miller (@marisamiller) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Who you got? @nfl #sb50 A post shared by Marisa Miller (@marisamiller) on Feb 7, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

#tbt with @raphaelmazzucco for @si_swimsuit. Love this collage! A post shared by Marisa Miller (@marisamiller) on Mar 13, 2014 at 1:34pm PDT

See ya tomorrow at the stick @49ers! #gametime A post shared by Marisa Miller (@marisamiller) on Aug 24, 2013 at 7:20pm PDT

According to Maxim.com:

“I love the brand and this content is a fun, lighthearted way for Natural Light to take things up a notch as they take on my namesake,” Miller says. “I look forward to the partnership ahead with Anheuser-Busch and for all you beer lovers out there, get ready!”

Will Miller lead you into drinking Natural Light?