Marisa Miller Is A ‘Supermodel And Beer Lover’ [VIDEO]

July 20, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Marisa Miller

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When I think of beer, I think of the big brands and how people seem to love craft beers.

I usually don’t think of Natural Light, but that thought process will change after seeing supermodel Marisa Miller is the spokesmodel.

Miller posted a clip to her Instagram account, in which she said, “My name might be Miller, but I prefer to act natural, Natural Light, that is.”

She has appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, was number one on the Maxim’s hot 100 and FHM’s sexiest woman in the world poll.

Below are some of Miller’s finer Instagram posts.

Behind the scenes with @victoriassecret #tbt

A post shared by Marisa Miller (@marisamiller) on

Who you got? @nfl #sb50

A post shared by Marisa Miller (@marisamiller) on

#tbt with @raphaelmazzucco for @si_swimsuit. Love this collage!

A post shared by Marisa Miller (@marisamiller) on

See ya tomorrow at the stick @49ers! #gametime

A post shared by Marisa Miller (@marisamiller) on

According to Maxim.com:

“I love the brand and this content is a fun, lighthearted way for Natural Light to take things up a notch as they take on my namesake,” Miller says. “I look forward to the partnership ahead with Anheuser-Busch and for all you beer lovers out there, get ready!”

Will Miller lead you into drinking Natural Light?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch