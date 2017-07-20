Marisa Miller Is A ‘Supermodel And Beer Lover’ [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
When I think of beer, I think of the big brands and how people seem to love craft beers.
I usually don’t think of Natural Light, but that thought process will change after seeing supermodel Marisa Miller is the spokesmodel.
Miller posted a clip to her Instagram account, in which she said, “My name might be Miller, but I prefer to act natural, Natural Light, that is.”
She has appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, was number one on the Maxim’s hot 100 and FHM’s sexiest woman in the world poll.
Below are some of Miller’s finer Instagram posts.
What a game last night. So happy for @tombrady. The greatest comeback in @nfl SB history. Nor Cal has bred some of the best. I think anyone can be inspired by a person being last in the draft, Round: 6, Pick: 199, then becoming arguably the best in history. Still @49ers faithful but a heck of an accomplishment. 📸: @brianbowensmith for the @nfl.
According to Maxim.com:
“I love the brand and this content is a fun, lighthearted way for Natural Light to take things up a notch as they take on my namesake,” Miller says. “I look forward to the partnership ahead with Anheuser-Busch and for all you beer lovers out there, get ready!”
Will Miller lead you into drinking Natural Light?