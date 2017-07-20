CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Neurosurgeon About Brain Cancer: ‘There’s Never Been A More Hopeful Time’

July 20, 2017 5:50 PM By Dr. Deanna Lites
Filed Under: brain tumor, cancer, Glioblastoma, John McCain

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The office of Senator John McCain announced Wednesday that the Republican has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. It was discovered when he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot in his left eye last week.

The brain tumor is called a glioblastoma — and about 17,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with it every year.

This cancer tends to spread quickly says WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

While there’s no cure, there is hope with immediate treatment says Henry Ford neurosurgeon Steven Kalkanis.

“There’s probably never been a more hopeful time for treatment,” says Kalkanis. “The treatment includes a very aggressive surgery followed by radiation and chemotherapy and also in this new era of precision medicine – looking at the molecular genetic profile of each of the tumors to match it up with a drug that is going to have the best effort for an individual patient.

There’s no known cause for this type of tumor.

Symptoms include: “Slurred speech or memory problems or difficulty walking or with balance – visual difficulties — all of these things need to be taken very seriously,” says Kalkanis.

The life expectancy for this disease has ranged from 14 to 18 months.

However Dr. Kalkanis says he’s seen patients who have been dealing with the disease for a decade or more.

More from Dr. Deanna Lites
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch