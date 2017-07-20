‘Poo Bacteria’ Found In Ice At Three Fast Food Chains

(WWJ) Fast food diners usually ask for a side of French fries with their meal … but a new study by BBC One found they may be getting something else along with their order. Traces of poop bacteria were discovered in ice served at McDonald’s, KFC and Burger King.

The tests were conducted at 30 locations in the United Kingdom. And more than half tested positive.

Fecal bacteria was discovered in ice at three McDonald’s, six Burger Kings and seven KFC locations, according to USA Today. Four of the samples at Burger King and five at KFC had “significant levels,” per the Liverpool Echo.

All three fast food chains quickly issued strong statement about their dedication to cleanliness.

A KFC UK spokesperson said: “We are shocked and extremely disappointed by these results. We have strict procedures for the management and handling of ice, including daily and weekly inspections and cleaning of the ice machine and storage holds, as well as the routine testing of ice quality across our business.”

McDonalds said “nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people and we will continue to review our procedures and training, working closely with our restaurant teams to ensure those procedures are adhered to at all times.”

And Burger King said it is “proactively working with our franchisees in the U.K. to reinforce these procedures.”

A U.K. health expert said it happens when dirty hands are involved in “making the ice, handling the ice, which they then transfer into customers’ drinks.”

Tony Lewis – head of the U.K.’s policy and education at the chartered institute of environmental health – added about the findings: “And then you also have to look at hygiene failure with potentially the machines themselves: are they being kept clean?”