Storytellers To Give Firsthand Accounts Of 1967 Riots In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – There won’t be an empty seat at the Charles H. Wright Museum Friday night for a special event focusing on the 1967 Detroit Rebellion.

The Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers is bringing “Detroit 1967” to the stage in front of a sold out crowd at the museum.

“We have four stories told by five storytellers, two sisters are sharing a story because they were in the blind pig at the time that it was raided,” Executive Producer Satori Shakoor told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas. “So we have five stories and five unique perspectives on the 1967 rebellion, riot or uprising.”

Shakoor said it will be some of the most authentic recollections of the historic event.

“These are people who were there. People whose memories are going to tell us the story. It’s not Hollywood, it’s not some outside person, journalist, coming in, researching and scholars telling us. It’s feet on the ground, firsthand,” she said.

The event is sold out, but you can still watch the performance live online, beginning Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. Click here to watch.