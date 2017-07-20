Thieves Dismantle Detroit ATM But Make Off Empty Handed

July 20, 2017 6:28 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thieves tried to make an unauthorized withdrawal from a Detroit ATM — the hard way.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at the Chase Bank on 8 Mile Road just east of the Southfield Freeway.

One or more suspect tried to break into one of the bank’s drive-up ATMs. They destroyed the machine, leaving debris all over the parking lot — but no money was stolen.

Police are now reviewing the bank’s surveillance system to see if they can figure out who is responsible for the attempted theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

