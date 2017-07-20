Truck Loses Load On Mound Road, Granite Slabs Shatter To Pieces

July 20, 2017 5:23 AM

WARREN (WWJ) – Traffic was tied up on Mound Road early Thursday morning after a truck unexpectedly lost its load of granite slabs.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes just before 13 Mile Road in Warren.

It’s not exactly clear what caused to load to spill, but the granite slid off the trailer and shattered into pieces when it hit the pavement.

No injuries were reported.

