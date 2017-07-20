Where To Watch O.J. Simpson’s Parole Hearing

July 20, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: O.J. Simpson

NEW YORK (AP) — Television networks will interrupt this presidency on Thursday to revisit an old obsession.

ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, HLN and ESPN will show O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing at a Nevada prison, as he seeks freedom after spending more than eight years locked up for armed robbery and assault. CBS said it will air part of the hearing on television and livestream all of it on its CBSN digital news affiliate.

Simpson’s trial in California for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, was a television obsession more than two decades ago. The former football star was acquitted, but has been imprisoned for trying to steal sports collectibles.

Interest in Simpson was revived last year with ESPN’s documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” and the FX miniseries, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Former Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman, who testified in Simpson’s original trial, will provide analysis for Fox News Channel.

