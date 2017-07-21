Another Round With Wojo: Tigers Talk, And More

Another Round With Wojo: Tigers Talk, Jurassic Park, And More

July 21, 2017 6:04 PM
Filed Under: another round with wojo

(97.1 The Ticket) As a Yankees fan, would Will Burchfield like to see Justin Verlander head to New York?

“Yes, I would love it,” he reveals on this week’s podcast Another Round With Wojo, which 97.1 The Ticket host Bob Wojnowski drops weekly with the station’s sportswriter Burchfield and webmaster Evan Jankens.

But will he get traded? Burchfield and 97.1 The Ticket host Bob Wojnowski say yes; Evan Jankens says no.

Following the Tigers debate, the trio delve into the wormhole with salesman Bob Turner. This week Turner asks Wojo if he would visit Jurassic Park. Really, that was his question.

And then they all try to discern who knows the most euphemisms for, ahem, enjoying time with oneself because, wormhole. And then there’s the age-old question about whether it’s worse to be dumb or ugly. We’ll let you decide.

Either way, Wojo has $700 in his pocket right now.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch