Another Round With Wojo: Tigers Talk, Jurassic Park, And More

(97.1 The Ticket) As a Yankees fan, would Will Burchfield like to see Justin Verlander head to New York?
“Yes, I would love it,” he reveals on this week’s podcast Another Round With Wojo, which 97.1 The Ticket host Bob Wojnowski drops weekly with the station’s sportswriter Burchfield and webmaster Evan Jankens.
But will he get traded? Burchfield and 97.1 The Ticket host Bob Wojnowski say yes; Evan Jankens says no.
Following the Tigers debate, the trio delve into the wormhole with salesman Bob Turner. This week Turner asks Wojo if he would visit Jurassic Park. Really, that was his question.
And then they all try to discern who knows the most euphemisms for, ahem, enjoying time with oneself because, wormhole. And then there’s the age-old question about whether it’s worse to be dumb or ugly. We’ll let you decide.
Either way, Wojo has $700 in his pocket right now.