Cop And Marine Corp Vet Saves Suicidal Man, Also A Veteran, In Ferndale

FERNDALE (WWJ) On the heels of a sad situation where a veteran with PTSD went missing and then committed suicide, Ferndale police navigated a tense situation with a veteran that ended happily.

A cop and Marine Corp veteran responded to a call at about noon Friday concerning a 41-year-old man threatening suicide from inside a home located in the 2000 block of Leitch.

The 41-year-old man, an armed forces veteran, had contacted several relatives and told them he intended on committing suicide, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and a security perimeter was established around the home to ensure public safety but no tactical SWAT situation was declared.

The former Marine cop “immediately established a rapport with the subject based on their service to our country,” police said in a press release adding that throughout the incident this officer did his best to maintain constant contact with the man.

After about two hours of negotiation, officers used a distraction technique to gain a tactical advantage and enter the home. They transported the man to a local hospital for evaluation.

“No injuries resulted from this incident and no criminal charges are pending,” police said, adding no weapons were located inside the home.

Officers from Ferndale, Pleasant Ridge and Madison Heights responded to the incident. “They immediately established a security perimeter to protect the public and went to great lengths to take up effective tactical positions from which to monitor the home and subject, which in turn mitigated the danger for this subject who was in crisis,” police said.

Police are asking that if you are a veteran in crisis or if you know one who needs help, please call 800-273-8255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net.