Everyone’s Doing The Drive-By Dunk Challenge, Including Anthony Davis [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
All you need is a basketball, a car and an amateur cameraman.
The drive-by dunk challenge is the trend of the summer.
If you have a backyard hoop, beware. If you don’t, go find one. And destroy it.
That’s pretty much the basis of the latest internet sensation, which has officially gone global. From the U.S. to Australia, people are dunking on hoops that aren’t theirs.
(The jam at the 18-second mark is legitimately impressive.)
Here we are, down under.
Every trend needs celebrity endorsement. That’s what makes it a “thing.”
Anthony Davis put his stamp of approval on the drive-by dunk challenge.
(Sure, he could have raised the hoop beforehand but that’s not how it works. No meddling allowed.)
By the way, Davis owed the general public a little payback.