Everyone’s Doing The Drive-By Dunk Challenge, Including Anthony Davis [VIDEO]

July 21, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: ANTHONY DAVIS, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

All you need is a basketball, a car and an amateur cameraman.

The drive-by dunk challenge is the trend of the summer.

If you have a backyard hoop, beware. If you don’t, go find one. And destroy it.

That’s pretty much the basis of the latest internet sensation, which has officially gone global. From the U.S. to Australia, people are dunking on hoops that aren’t theirs.

(The jam at the 18-second mark is legitimately impressive.)

Here we are, down under.

the last vid though 😹 #drivebydunkchallenge @farren_parfitt

A post shared by Gabriel Parfitt (@gabrielleparfitt) on

Every trend needs celebrity endorsement. That’s what makes it a “thing.”

Anthony Davis put his stamp of approval on the drive-by dunk challenge.

(Sure, he could have raised the hoop beforehand but that’s not how it works. No meddling allowed.)

By the way, Davis owed the general public a little payback.

Now— can Zion Williamson please, please get involved?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch