Everyone’s Doing The Drive-By Dunk Challenge, Including Anthony Davis [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

All you need is a basketball, a car and an amateur cameraman.

The drive-by dunk challenge is the trend of the summer.

If you have a backyard hoop, beware. If you don’t, go find one. And destroy it.

That’s pretty much the basis of the latest internet sensation, which has officially gone global. From the U.S. to Australia, people are dunking on hoops that aren’t theirs.

(The jam at the 18-second mark is legitimately impressive.)

The Drive-by Dunk Challenge is catching on pic.twitter.com/x0JeHhVgAr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 20, 2017

Here we are, down under.

the last vid though 😹 #drivebydunkchallenge @farren_parfitt A post shared by Gabriel Parfitt (@gabrielleparfitt) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

Every trend needs celebrity endorsement. That’s what makes it a “thing.”

Anthony Davis put his stamp of approval on the drive-by dunk challenge.

(Sure, he could have raised the hoop beforehand but that’s not how it works. No meddling allowed.)

The Brow joins the Drive-By Dunk Challenge. pic.twitter.com/hVHpBgDm5h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2017

By the way, Davis owed the general public a little payback.

Now— can Zion Williamson please, please get involved?