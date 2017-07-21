Man Convicted Of Killing 5-Year-Old Stepdaughter Who Interrupted His Nap

July 21, 2017 10:53 AM
Thomas McClellan (booking photo)

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – A Michigan man who told police he killed his 5-year-old stepdaughter and set fire to the family’s apartment after she interrupted his nap has been convicted of first-degree murder.

thomas mcclellan e1478357308459 Man Convicted Of Killing 5 Year Old Stepdaughter Who Interrupted His Nap

Thomas McClellan (booking photo)

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganuchuk on Friday also found 25-year-old Thomas McClellan, of Holt, guilty of first-degree child abuse and first-degree arson. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23 to life in prison without parole.

Defense lawyer Patrick Crowley argued that a second-degree conviction would be more appropriate.

Authorities say McClellan told officers he stabbed Luna Younger on Nov. 1, 2016 and then set fire to the Lansing-area apartment to destroy evidence of the killing.

McClellan, who was married to the girl’s mother, was home alone with the girl at the time of the fire, which was set in a bedroom where the girl’s body was found.

During a taped confession played during the trial, McCIellan said he killed the girl because she interrupted his nap and asked for something to eat.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

