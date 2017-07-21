Man Convicted Of Killing 5-Year-Old Stepdaughter Who Interrupted His Nap

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – A Michigan man who told police he killed his 5-year-old stepdaughter and set fire to the family’s apartment after she interrupted his nap has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganuchuk on Friday also found 25-year-old Thomas McClellan, of Holt, guilty of first-degree child abuse and first-degree arson. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23 to life in prison without parole.

Defense lawyer Patrick Crowley argued that a second-degree conviction would be more appropriate.

Authorities say McClellan told officers he stabbed Luna Younger on Nov. 1, 2016 and then set fire to the Lansing-area apartment to destroy evidence of the killing.

McClellan, who was married to the girl’s mother, was home alone with the girl at the time of the fire, which was set in a bedroom where the girl’s body was found.

During a taped confession played during the trial, McCIellan said he killed the girl because she interrupted his nap and asked for something to eat.

