Manhunt Underway For Armed, Dangerous Double Murder Suspect

KALAMAZOO (WWJ) – A manhunt is underway for a suspect who allegedly killed two people in two different Michigan counties overnight.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Zachary Patten. He was last seen driving a gray or silver 2004 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with Michigan license plate CLN 8224. The vehicle has a “skeleton family” sticker on the rear of the vehicle and a full size spare tire on one of the front wheels. Patton is described as a white male, 5’11” tall and 185 lbs.

According to police, Patten fatally shot a 31-year-old woman around 9:40 p.m. Thursday at a mobile home park in Kalamazoo. The shooting reportedly happened while Patten was arguing with another man; the woman was apparently just a bystander.

About an hour later, Patten allegedly shot a man during a home invasion in Florence Township, just south of Three Rivers in St. Joseph County. That man, identified in reports as the husband of Patten’s ex-wife, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Patten’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 269-337-8994, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.