Neighborhoods Still Marred By Detroit 1967 Riots Get A Makeover

(WWJ) Neighborhoods in Detroit’s northwest side that were devastated by the 1967 riots are getting a makeover today with 70 new windows going into 13 houses for free.

It’s a partnership between Wallside Windows and a program called Life Remodeled.

“This is what it’s all about, it’s been remarkable to be here in this neighborhood today. This is a process that started back in April and we came out and measured the windows and custom made them with our team at our factory over in Taylor,” said Adam Blanck, chief of staff for Wallside Windows.

As part of the program, recipients have to pay it forward.

“My church is right next door to my home and we have a community program where we do cook dinner for anybody who comes to the church,” said Melitta Rogers, one of the homeowners.

She added the new windows made her feel blessed. “I am happy, really happy,” she said, adding, “I really didn’t believe it, and I was like ‘you know, for somebody to come out and do something like that and they basically are giving back to the community, it’s a beautiful thing for me.”

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Detroit Riots of 1967, which left 43 dead and 1,189 injured. More than 7,000 were arrested. Estimates say property damage reached between $287 and $323 million in 2016 dollar amounts.

It started with police attempting to arrest men gathered at a party and ended as one of the most destructive riots in American history.