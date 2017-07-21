While Verlander Is In Midst Of Trade Talk, Kate Upton Hangs Out In A Bikini [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

While all the talk that surrounds Justin Verlander is about whether or not he will be a Detroit Tiger on August 1, his fiance is busy tanning in Capri.

She seems not to have a care in the world.

Rumors have been swirling about the Tigers ace, Upton has been gallivanting in Paris … and is now in Capri?

On a boat which I’m pretty sure is bigger than your average pontoon, Upton labeled the photo, “Aperol Spritz are calling my name #Capri.”

If you are wondering what the heck “Aperol Spritz” is, I did the leg work and found out.

As usual, Upton looks amazing. Do you think that she is worried about having to move from Detroit if her fiance is indeed traded? The photo appears as if the supermodel is worry free.