Why Should Someone Be Excited About My Art? Eye On Detroit Features Ruth Crowe

Art can be an escape, but also a way to face issues and that’s part of a balancing act for one artist attending Ann Arbor Art Fair.

Former college softball coach and LA police officer Ruth Crowe didn’t create art for 30 years, but recently she’s dedicated her time to creating pieces from vintage photographs.

Crowe mixes beautiful and provoking imagery with the hope her art will make people think or feel something.

She admits some of her work is obviously political but some of it isn’t at all.

Attending art fairs can provide an opportunity and a challenge to artists who sometimes keep to themselves and Crowe puts it this way, “I think a charge of an artist is to educate and inspire, but I also think you need to be able to talk about your art and why it excites you and why it should excite someone else too.”

You can check out Ruth Crowe’s work at the Ann Arbor Art Fair, July 20 – 23.

This feature is part of CBS 62’s Eye on Detroit series. See the latest edition weekdays during “CBS This Morning” between 7 and 9 a.m.

