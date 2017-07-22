Driver Loses Control, Strikes Several Pedestrians During Police Chase

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say a man who was being pursued by police lost control of his vehicle and crashed into several pedestrians.
The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday near Balfour Road and Casino Avenue, in an east side neighborhood off I-94 and Moross Road.
Police have not said why the driver was being chased, but at some point he lost control of his vehicle and drove into a crowd of pedestrians. Several people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy.
The suspect was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. Charges are pending.
Conditions of those injured have not been released.