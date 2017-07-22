Man Fatally Shot Near Western Michigan University Campus

KALAMAZOO (AP) – A 21-year-old man has been fatally shot in Kalamazoo near Western Michigan University’s campus.
Police found the man around 2:15 Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. He later died at a hospital.
Police say the man is not believed to have been a student at the school.
Witnesses told investigators the shooting occurred during a fight and that another man ran away after firing the shot.
No arrests were made as of Saturday morning.
