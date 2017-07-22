Police: Carjacking Victim Found Shot To Death

July 22, 2017 11:01 AM
(Photo: Dan Jenkins/CBS Detroit)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man who police believe was the victim of a carjacking has been found dead on the city’s west side.

The discovery was made around 7:30 p.m. Friday in a garage at a vacant home in the 5000 block of Warwick, just south of Warren Avenue between the Southfield Freeway and Evergreen Road.

Police say neighbors found the man and called 911. He had been shot in the right side of the head and was declared dead at the scene.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the man might have been carjacked and possibly abducted from his home the night before his body was found.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

