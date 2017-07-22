Police Seek Suspect Who Ran Off During Attempted Bank Robbery

July 22, 2017 9:00 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are hoping the public can help identify a man who tried to rob a bank on the city’s east side.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 15 at the Flag Star Bank in the 18000 block of Mack.

According to police, the suspect approached the teller and demanded money. After a brief conversation with the teller, the suspect fled on foot. No money was taken from the location.

(police handout)

 

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

