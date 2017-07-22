Police Warn Businesses About DTE Energy Phone Scam

July 22, 2017 10:45 AM

WIXOM (WWJ) – Police in Wixom are warning business owners about a new phone scam involving DTE Energy.

The scammer will call the business, identify themselves as a representative of the power company, and tell the owner that the business is behind on its energy bill.

“These interactions are quite convincing and realistic, leading a person to believe he or she is actually speaking to a representative of the power company,” police said in a statement.

The scammer then tells threatens to cut off the power unless a specified amount of money is paid to DTE Energy immediately. Specific instructions are then given on how to send money, typically in the form of pre-paid gift cards.

Police are urging business not to send money, gift cards or any other form of payment to any organization representing itself in this fashion. Similarly, never provide banking, routing, or credit card information over the telephone.

“A legitimate representative of DTE Energy will never conduct business in this manner,” police said.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who might have information is asked to contact police at 248-624-6114.

