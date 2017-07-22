Teachers, Parents, Students Marching To Support Public Education In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A rally to support public education is scheduled in southwest Detroit.
Teachers, parents and students are expected to gather at 11 a.m. Saturday in Clark Park. The event is part of a national march scheduled to take place in Washington and about a dozen other cities.
“Public education is under attack across the country,” local organizer and parent Erica Foondle said in a statement. “We stand with people from across the country in support of traditional public schools.”
Organizers say the rallies are designed to raise awareness about state funding for public schools and school privatization efforts at the federal level. They’re also calling on legislators to address the student debt crisis in higher education, and to oppose efforts to funnel public funds to private or for-profit institutions.
“Public education is a right, not a privilege, that is essential for a functioning democracy,” said Sara Scott, a teacher and local organizer. “We cannot stand by and allow the dismantling of our public school systems to continue.”
American Federation of Teachers vice president David Hecker is scheduled to speak at the Detroit rally.
