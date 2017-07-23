DETROIT 1967: The 50th Anniversary Of Unrest: Detroit At Crossroads, Reflections, Recovery

Crash In Northern Michigan Kills 2, Injures 2 Others

July 23, 2017 6:26 PM

WEXFORD COUNTY (AP) – A crash in northern Michigan’s Wexford County has killed two western Michigan residents.

Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Janice Verkerke of Middleville failed to stop at a stop sign at a rural intersection about 20 miles south of Traverse City and was struck by another vehicle.

Deputies say Verkerke and her passenger, 64-year-old Richard Verkerke, were pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were related.

Reports say the driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

