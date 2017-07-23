DETROIT 1967: The 50th Anniversary Of Unrest: Detroit At Crossroads, Reflections, Recovery

Driver Dies At Scene After Crash Into Police Car, Injuring Officer

July 23, 2017 6:32 PM
Filed Under: Cop Injured, fatal crash

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A roll-over crash along westbound I-96 leaves one person dead and a Livonia police officer hospitalized on Sunday.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the Middlebelt exit while the officer was conducting a traffic stop along the shoulder. The driver, a 43-year-old man from Hartland, is said to have experienced a medical emergency before striking the officer’s patrol car, which then hit the officer.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the driver has not been released pending notification of family.

