Driver Dies At Scene After Crash Into Police Car, Injuring Officer

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A roll-over crash along westbound I-96 leaves one person dead and a Livonia police officer hospitalized on Sunday.
It happened around 11 a.m. at the Middlebelt exit while the officer was conducting a traffic stop along the shoulder. The driver, a 43-year-old man from Hartland, is said to have experienced a medical emergency before striking the officer’s patrol car, which then hit the officer.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The identity of the driver has not been released pending notification of family.