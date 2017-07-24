$5000 Reward Offered For Recovery Of Gun In Murder Of Limo Driver

July 24, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Limo Driver Killed

DETROIT (WWJ) – A reward of up to $5000 is being offered for information related to the shooting death of a limo driver this spring. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is teaming up with the Detroit Police Department to offer the reward for the recovery of a gun used.

Forty-four-year-old Devin Lowe was parked at a gas station on Saturday, April 15, near I-96 and Warren Avenue when he was fatally shot — his passengers robbed.

img 6111 $5000 Reward Offered For Recovery Of Gun In Murder Of Limo Driver

Suspects in shooting.
(photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police are searching for two unidentified suspects who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The first suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s with short hair who was wearing all black at the time of the crime.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his 40s with cornrows, wearing a black Chicago Bears Starter jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867). Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app Reportit, which is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

