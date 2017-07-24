Bonnell Foundation Softball Fundraiser Hits Grand Slam For Cystic Fibrosis

CANTON (WWJ) – A battle on the softball field to combat a battle in the medical world.

Media personalities, including a contingent from WWJ Newsradio 950, took on members of local law enforcement for the benefit of The Bonnell Foundation and those living with cystic fibrosis (CF).

The foundation, which assists families with children suffering from CF, was founded seven years ago by reporter Laura Bonnell.

Bonnell has two daughters who were diagnosed with cystic fibrosis 22-years ago.

“We’re helping families who can’t afford some of these medications, insurance doesn’t cover it – they need lung transplants, not covered by insurance – so we are paying for that, and we give college scholarships to help them out,” says Bonnell.

The softball game and an ongoing fundraising effort raised about $6000. Apparently — law enforcement won by a score of about a bazillion to one.

CF is a genetic disease that causes chronic and fatal lung infections in those afflicted. While there is no cure — medications are keeping people with CF healthy.

You can learn more about cystic fibrosis and ways you can help by visiting TheBonnellFoundation.org.