Ann Arbor Man Arrested After Chasing Seagulls Naked On Northern Michigan Beach

July 24, 2017 10:37 AM
PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been arrested after being spotted chasing seagulls while naked on a popular northern Michigan beach.

State police say troopers responded Sunday afternoon to the beach at Petoskey State Park after witnesses reported seeing the 22-year-old Ann Arbor man chasing birds. They told police he also ran to a paved parking lot and jumped into it as if he were diving into water.

Police say the man may have consumed LSD earlier in the day. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries from jumping onto the parking lot. He’s jailed pending a court hearing on charges including disorderly conduct, resisting police and indecent exposure.

The beach is located along Little Traverse Bay, which is part of Lake Michigan.

