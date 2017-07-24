Ohio Cheerleader Buried Newborn Baby Alive, Authorities Say

July 24, 2017 6:05 AM
Brooke Skylar Richardson (Photo: Warren County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) –  The attorney for an 18-year-old Ohio woman accused of burying an infant alive outside her family’s home said the teen is a “very good person” who has worked with disabled children.

richardson Ohio Cheerleader Buried Newborn Baby Alive, Authorities Say

Brooke Skylar Richardson
(Photo: Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Brooke Skylar Richardson pleaded not guilty through her attorney to a reckless homicide charge on Friday during a brief municipal court hearing in the southwest Ohio city of Franklin. A judge continued her $15,000 bond.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Friday the charge was based on evidence that the infant was “born alive and was not a stillborn baby.” A criminal complaint said the infant died on May 7.

The remains were found July 14 in Carlisle, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. Investigators are waiting on a final report from the county coroner’s office about how the infant died.

The Dayton Daily News has reported that authorities found the remains after receiving a tip from a doctor’s office.

Attorney Charles Rittgers told reporters after Friday’s hearing that Richardson, a college-bound high school cheerleader, is “by all means a very good person.”

Rittgers declined to comment further.

 © Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch