Oakland County Man Critically Injured In Classic Car Rollover Crash

ORION TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – An Oakland County man is hospitalized after he crashed his classic car over the weekend.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 71-year-old Orion Township resident was traveling northbound on Joslyn Rd., shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, when he lost control of his 1940 Ford.
The car crossed over to the left shoulder and ran off of the roadway before rolling over several times, deputies said. The vehicle doesn’t have a seatbelt and investigators say the driver wasn’t restrained.
He was taken from the scene by EMS to McLaren Hospital – Oakland where he was listed in critical condition. No one else was injured.
Although an investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. The man’s name has not been released.