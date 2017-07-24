Daktronics To Build Scoreboard For Little Caesars Arena [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota-based Daktronics says it is manufacturing and installing the world’s largest seamless centerhung scoreboard at the forthcoming Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The centerhung system at the future home of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons will be more than 5,100 square feet. Daktronics says that the new scoreboard will allow video programming to fully wrap around the system for a “360-degree experience.”

Daktronics CEO Reece Kurtenbach says that the new system will offer a great experience for viewers. Little Caesars Arena is scheduled to open in September 2017.

