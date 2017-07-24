‘Detroit’ Receives 100% Early Rating From Rotten Tomatoes

DETROIT (WWJ) — The nearly impossible has been achieved so far for “Detroit” — a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Early reviews have begun to come out on the movie and so far it holds a perfect 100 percent rating on the highly critical movie reviews site. So far 14 people have reviewed the movie with all 14 considering it “fresh.” The movie also has a 95 percent “Want To See” rating from more than 5,000 users.

The film showcases the events at the Algiers Motel during the 1967 Detroit riots. It is directed by Kathryn Bigelow.

The movie will hit the big screen nationwide on Aug. 4, but early showings will begin at the Bel-Air Luxury Cinema on 8 Mile Road or AMC Star John R 15 in Madison Heights on July 28.

It is still early in the process but if the reviews continue to come in then there’s a possibility the movie will land on the website’s top 100 movies list.