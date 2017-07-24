Federal Judge Dismisses Pistons From Little Caesars Arena Funding Case

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Detroit Pistons, Olympia Entertainment and Palace Sports have been dismissed from a case involving funding for the new Little Caesars Arena.
A 33-page opinion from a federal judge in Detroit dismissed most of the charges brought by community activist Robert Davis and city clerk candidate D. Etta Wilcoxon. They had argued voters in Detroit should have been asked to decide a ballot proposal regarding funding.
A judge disagreed with Davis and Wilcoxon saying their problem is more with the legislature than the teams or Olympia Entertainment.
Still to be decided is who will pay court costs and if Davis or Wilcoxon are due any punitive damages.
Davis and Wilcoxon dropped the lawsuit to block public funding earlier this month.
The arena is scheduled to open this fall and will be home to the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings and the NBA’s Pistons.