Former Wolverine Derrick Walton Jr. Signs With Heat

MIAMI — After a strong showing during the NBA Summer League former Wolverine Derrick Walton Jr. has signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat.
The Heat announced the move on Monday evening via Twitter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Walton appeared in four games with the Orlando Magic during the Summer League, averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 20.5 minutes per game. He shot 46.9 percent (15-of-32) from the field and 50 percent (6-of-12) from three-point range.
Walton was a four-year player at Michigan, playing a huge role in the Wolverines 2017 Big Ten Tournament Championship and Sweet 16 run during the NCAA Tournament. He appeared in 127 games — 126 were starts — and averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
He’s also the only player in program history to score at least 1,000 points, grab 500 rebounds and dish out 400 assists.
Walton went undrafted during this year’s NBA Draft.