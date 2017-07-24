Jail Sentence Stopped For Man Convicted Of Jury Tampering

Jamie and Stoney Tigers Ticket GiveawayListen to Jamie and Stoney from 6:00 am - 10:00 am on Monday, August 28 for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers take on Chicago on September 15, courtesy of Miller Lite.

Jamie and Stoney Tigers Ticket GiveawayJamie and Stoney, Along with Miller Lite, are giving you a chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland On September 2. Listen to Jamie and Stoney on August 25 from 6:00 am - 10:00 am for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets.

Comerica Park AppearanceThe 97.1 The Ticket Street Team and Ticket Chicks will be outside Gate A at Comerica Park on August 13 starting at 11:00am. Stop by and register to win a four-pack of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers take on Los Angeles.

Comerica Park Appearance97.1 The Ticket is broadcasting from Comerica Park on August 10. Stop by and see Bogey and Wojo and the 97.1 The Ticket Street Team outside Gate A and you could win a four-pack of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota on August 12.