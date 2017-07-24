Trial Begins For Former U-M Football Player And Cowboys Rookie Jourdan Lewis

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – A trial gets underway this week in the case of a former University of Michigan football player and rookie Dallas Cowboys defensive back accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

Jury selection was scheduled for Monday afternoon in Ann Arbor’s District Court in the case of Jourdan Lewis — selected by the Cowboys in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft — who is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Several Ann Arbor police officers and the 21-year-old woman who claimed she was assaulted by the 21-year-old Lewis, when they were living together in an apartment near downtown Ann Arbor, are expected to take the stand.

According to a police report, the couple was arguing about an electric bill early in the morning of March 1.

After the woman called 911 she told responding officers that Lewis threw pillows at her before shutting himself in a closet. When he came out, the woman said, Lewis dragged her across the living room floor, then grabbing her by the throat and holding her against the ground for about three seconds.

Lewis appeared in court last week; one of the last opportunities for a plea bargain. His attorney, however, said they were ready to head to trial. Testimony is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Lewis was a two-time All-American at Michigan and the Big Ten defensive back of the year in 2016. He attended Cass Tech High School in Detroit.