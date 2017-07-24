DETROIT 1967: The 50th Anniversary Of Unrest: Detroit At Crossroads, Reflections, Recovery

Man Struck, Killed While Riding Motorized Scooter Across Road In Madison Heights

July 24, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Accident, Man In Scooter Killed

WARREN (WWJ) – A disturbing scene Monday morning as a man in a motorized scooter is hit and killed while crossing a busy road in Madison Heights.

A man on a motorized scooter was hit and killed crossing Dequindre road in Madison Heights.

Around 6 a.m. the man was attempting to cross Dequindre road just north of 11 Mile — when he was struck by a man driving a Chrysler Pacifica.

The victim’s wheelchair was ‘literally in pieces,’ reports WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

He was taken to an area hospital but did not survive.

Police have questioned the driver of the car — who, they say, has cooperated with authorities.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

The accident closed the road for several hours.

