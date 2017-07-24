Man Struck, Killed While Riding Motorized Scooter Across Road In Madison Heights

WARREN (WWJ) – A disturbing scene Monday morning as a man in a motorized scooter is hit and killed while crossing a busy road in Madison Heights.

Around 6 a.m. the man was attempting to cross Dequindre road just north of 11 Mile — when he was struck by a man driving a Chrysler Pacifica.

The victim’s wheelchair was ‘literally in pieces,’ reports WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

He was taken to an area hospital but did not survive.

Police have questioned the driver of the car — who, they say, has cooperated with authorities.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

The accident closed the road for several hours.