Report: Brewers Looking For Package That Involves Ian Kinsler And Justin Wilson

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

We are now a week from the MLB trade deadline and the Tigers have currently only traded away J.D. Martinez.

Besides the rumblings that Tigers ace Justin Verlander could be dealt before next weeks deadline, the other Tiger who is talked about be traded the most is closer Justin Wilson.

Monday morning there are even more rumors, this time coming from ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.

As ESPN’s Buster Olney reported, they’ve also talked to Detroit about second baseman Ian Kinsler. But this appears to be more a case of Detroit trying to link Kinsler with reliever Justin Wilson and move a veteran salary. The Brewers would love to have Kinsler, but pitching is their main priority at the moment. Kinsler has a $10 million club option for 2018 with a $5 million buyout. If the Brewers were to assume that financial obligation, it could lessen the player package Detroit receives for Wilson.

Last week it was reported that the Brewers were interested in Wilson to pair up with their All-Star closer and former Tiger Corey Knebel.

As CBSDetroit.com writer Will Burchfied points out, the Brewers have some interesting prospects to trade back to the Tigers in return.

The Brewers have four prospects in Baseball America’s midseason top 100: outfielder Lewis Brinson (No. 16) and pitchers Brandon Woodruff (No. 43), Josh Hader (No. 61) and Luis Ortiz (No. 67). Expect the Tigers, who lack positional depth in their farm system, to make a strong play for Brinson. The 23-year-old center fielder is hitting .346 with a .989 OPS in Triple-A this season.

The MLB trade deadline is Monday July 31: Do you expect Wilson, Kinsler and Verlander to all be with the team that following Tuesday?