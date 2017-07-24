Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, MLB, Justin Verlander
Royals Top Tigers In Extra Innings

July 24, 2017 11:21 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Justin Verlander, Kansas City Royals, MLB

By Noah Trister

DETROIT (AP) — Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit consecutive homers in the 12th inning, and the Kansas City Royals won their sixth straight game, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Hours after the Royals helped their pitching staff by acquiring Trevor Cahill and two relievers in a trade with San Diego, Kansas City outlasted the Tigers to stay 1 ½ games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central. Jorge Bonifacio also homered for the Royals, who won despite squandering a 3-0 lead in the sixth.

Jakob Junis (3-2), one of seven relievers used by Kansas City, pitched a hitless 11th for the win. Kelvin Herrera finished for his 20th save in 23 chances.

Drew VerHagen (0-1) took the loss, allowing the homers to Perez and Moustakas in his third inning of work.

Perez put the Royals up 4-3 with his 20th homer of the year, a line drive that stayed inside the foul pole in left field, to lead off the 12th. Moustakas followed with a drive to right for his 29th home run of 2017.

Amid ongoing speculation he could be traded soon, Justin Verlander allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings for Detroit. He struck out nine and walked two.

Kansas City starter Jason Hammel allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Kansas City scored first when Bonifacio came home on a wild pitch in the fourth. Moustakas added a sacrifice fly later that inning to make it 2-0.

Bonifacio led off the sixth with his 14th home run, but Detroit scored three runs in the bottom of the inning. Miguel Cabrera hit an RBI single, and Alex Avila lined a two-out, two-run single to left-center off reliever Scott Alexander. It was Avila’s third hit all season off a left-hander.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Manager Brad Ausmus said before the game LHP Daniel Norris (left groin) was going to be re-evaluated to figure out if more treatment or time off is needed.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (6-6) starts Tuesday night against Detroit.

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer (10-7) takes the mound. He allowed eight runs — five earned — in 2 2/3 innings at Kansas City on Thursday.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

