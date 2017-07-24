Son Of River Rouge Councilman Arrested For Murder

July 24, 2017 12:33 PM
River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE (WWJ) – The adult son of a Downriver city councilman is behind bars, charged in the death of his alleged drug dealer.

Justin Joseph Pruneau, son of River Rouge Councilman Mark Pruneau, was charged Monday with open murder in the death of 59-year-old Robert Carson Cook.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Pruneau brought a rifle concealed in a garbage bag when he rode his bike to Cook’s home in the 40th block of Oak Street in River Rouge Friday night.

Once inside the home, prosecutors say the 33-year-old Pruneau fired the weapon, wounding Cook in the abdomen. Cook was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pruneau fled from the home on his bike but was arrested by River Rouge police later that night, according to prosecutors.

Speaking to WWJ Newsradio 950 on the condition of anonymity, a source familiar with the case says Cook was a suspected drug dealer and that the shooting was over the sale of pills.

 

Pruneau, who is also charged with felony firearm, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in 25th District Court in Lincoln Park.

River Rouge Police did not immediately comment about the details of the case.

 

