Bike, Bike Share, Bicycle, Biking, Southfield, Zagster

Southfield Starts Bike-Share Program For Residents, Visitors

July 24, 2017 9:19 PM
Filed Under: Bike Share, Southfield, Zagster

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ/AP) — A suburban Detroit community has started a bike-sharing program to help residents and visitors get around town.

Southfield says nearly two dozen bikes will be available for on-demand, local trips for riders 18 and older. Bike-share stations have been installed in seven locations and will have three to five bikes each.

The seven locations are below:

  • Lawrence Technological University’s Don Ridler Field House (21000 W. 10 Mile Road)
  • Lawrence Technological University UTLC (21000 W. 10 Mile Road)
  • Southfield Sports Arena (26000 Evergreen Road)
  • Marriot  & Courtyard by Marriot (27033 Northwestern Highway)
  • Southfield Municipal Campus South Pavilion (26000 Evergreen Road)
  • City Centre II (25200 Evergreen Road)
  • 3000 Town Center South (3000 Town Center)

The bike-share provider is Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Zagster. The company operates more than 160 bike-share programs in 35 states.

The Southfield City Centre Advisory Board is sponsoring a one-year trial period for the program. The trial period includes all maintenance and insurance.

City Planner Terry Croad says Southfield “is working to become more pedestrian and bike-friendly” and the bike-share will complement the newly paved Northwestern Highway Pathway and Greenway.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch