Southfield Starts Bike-Share Program For Residents, Visitors

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ/AP) — A suburban Detroit community has started a bike-sharing program to help residents and visitors get around town.

Southfield says nearly two dozen bikes will be available for on-demand, local trips for riders 18 and older. Bike-share stations have been installed in seven locations and will have three to five bikes each.

The seven locations are below:

Lawrence Technological University’s Don Ridler Field House (21000 W. 10 Mile Road)

Lawrence Technological University UTLC (21000 W. 10 Mile Road)

Southfield Sports Arena (26000 Evergreen Road)

Marriot & Courtyard by Marriot (27033 Northwestern Highway)

Southfield Municipal Campus South Pavilion (26000 Evergreen Road)

City Centre II (25200 Evergreen Road)

3000 Town Center South (3000 Town Center)

The bike-share provider is Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Zagster. The company operates more than 160 bike-share programs in 35 states.

The Southfield City Centre Advisory Board is sponsoring a one-year trial period for the program. The trial period includes all maintenance and insurance.

City Planner Terry Croad says Southfield “is working to become more pedestrian and bike-friendly” and the bike-share will complement the newly paved Northwestern Highway Pathway and Greenway.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.