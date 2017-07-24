USA Today: Lions Won’t Make Playoffs This Year

DETROIT — How many games will the Lions win this year? That’s a question many fans are probably wondering or predicting and now USA Today has thrown in it’s two cents.

Training camp is right around the corner for the Detroit Lions — it begins on July 31 to be exact — and that means there will be many predictions on how each team will finish in 2017. That includes USA Today, who released their win-loss records for each team in the NFL for this upcoming season, and they don’t like the Lions’ chances at doing much damage this year.

USA Today pegged Detroit at 5-11 for this upcoming season, which is tied for last in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears. The news outlet picked the Packers to win the division at 12-4 and likes Minnesota to finish second at 9-7.

“It just feels like they lived on the edge way too often in 2016, and smoke and mirrors may not be enough against this year’s lineup,” Nate Davis wrote. “However if DE Ziggy Ansah rebounds, and RB Ameer Abdullah finally gets going, cynicism could turn to optimism.”

The Lions are coming off their second playoff appearance in the last three seasons, finishing last year 9-8. With a playoff appearance this past season some expected more out of the Lions this year. That includes Bovada who has the Lions win total over-under at 8 entering this season.

USA Today also predicted who would make the playoffs and win the Super Bowl. Davis has the Packers and Patriots matching up in Super Bowl LII with the Patriots winning back-to-back championships.

Davis isn’t going out on a limb with New England as his Super Bowl pick, but he does have the Patriots running the table and joining the 1972 Miami Dolphins as the only undefeated team in NFL history. That’s pretty bold.