Police: 17-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped By 4 People In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for a 17-year-old boy and his alleged kidnappers.
Jaylon Wilson was last seen outside of a home in the 7300 block of Westwood in Detroit at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
That’s when police say he was taken by three unknown black males in an older model silver Chevy Impala or Malibu driven by an unknown female.
One of the males involved is said to have dreadlocks, but no descriptions of the other suspects involved were provided.
It’s unclear if the teen knows his kidnappers or why he may have been taken. Police said no further information is available at this time as an investigation continues.